Dale J Landry, a native of Galliano, and a resident of Houma , passed away on February 27, 2023. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC, West Park from 5:00pm until 9:00pm .

He is survived by his wife, Denise Goertzen Landry, father-in-law, James Goertzen, sister-in-law, Dawn Roberts, Godchildren, Clovisia “Chloe” Bruce (Mark) and Seth Helmer (Jerrica), one grandson, Drayven Bruce, and his loving fur baby, Ginger.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dale Landry Sr and Genevieve Keefe Landry and mother-in-law, Delores McCauley.

Dale was a very outgoing person, who had many of friends who loved him. He loved watching football and nascar, and he especially loved being outdoors fishing. Many people describe Dale as a person who has a heart of gold and someone who has never met a stranger. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him, may he rest in peace.

