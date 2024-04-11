Dalmas “Teeny” Gros, Jr., 79, a lifetime resident of Thibodaux, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Teeny is preceded in death by his parent Dalmas and Angeline Debois Gros; brother, Deoma Gros; sister, Geraldine “Gerry” Gros Rhodes; brothers in law, Nolan Bodin, Don Rodriguez and Irwin “Buddy” Rhodes; nephews, Byron Rhodes and Leo Delaune.

He is survived by his sisters, Phyllis Gros Bodin and Beryl Gros Rodriguez; his nephews, Stephen Rhodes (Arlene), Mark Bodin (Linda), Greg Bodin; his nieces, Donna Rhodes Walker (Jerome), Maureen Rhodes Collins (John), Tanya Rhodes Mareno (Barry), Toni Delaune Jones (Mel) and Deonne Bodin; his godson, Deoma “DJ” Adams; also his beloved dog Buster.

He was a 1963 graduate of Thibodaux High School. His interests included LSU football, baseball, basketball and bowling. He very much enjoyed tailgating at all the LSU games with his good friends. He was a true tiger fan and loyal member of the Golden Tigers Club. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He served in the US Army National Guard of Louisiana for 6 years. He worked for Avondale Shipyard for 9 years and retired from McDermott.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 19, 2024 beginning at 9:00 AM at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

As we gather to honor his memory, let us celebrate a life well-lived, the fondness he had for his many wonderful friends and his love for the “Tigers”.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Joseph Manor, Haydel Hospice, his doctors and nurses, and the many helping hands of friends and family.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.