December 21, 1973 – January 21, 2022



Damien Paul Griffin, 48, a native and resident of Pointe-Aux-Chenes, Louisiana passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022.

He is survived by his children, Jordon Griffin and Jayden Griffin; and future grandson, Gabriel Griffin; parents, Billy Griffin and Sandra Griffin; sisters, Tammy Griffin, Tessie Griffin, and Ashley Griffin; former wife, Thelma LeBlanc; and fiancée, Paulette Matherne; and nephews, Devin, Adam Jr., and Aydon who referred to Damien as “Uncle D.”

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Willard and Esther LeCompte; paternal grandparents, Stanley and Beulah Griffin.



Services are pending.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.

