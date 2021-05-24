Dana Guidry

December 23, 1957 – May 22, 2021

Dana David Guidry, 63, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, May 22, 2021. He was a native of Raceland and a resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church on Thursday, May 27, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.

Dana is survived by his wife of 33 years, Catherine Alexis Olivier Guidry; son, David Joseph Guidry; daughter, Alexis Catherine Guidry; sisters, Alana G. Barquero and husband, Enrique, and Donna G. Roberts and husband, William “Bill”; brother-in-law, Edward Olivier and wife, Dana; sisters-in-law, Karen Schilling, Lisa Butcher and husband, Bryan, and Lori Olivier; mother-in-law, Betty H. Olivier; and many nieces and nephews.

Dana was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Joseph Jr. and Enola Rita Trosclair Guidry; brothers-in-law, Larry Schilling and Dean Talbot; father-in-law, Edward J. Olivier; and nephew, Jay Griffin.

Dana was a parishioner of Maria Immacolata Catholic Church. He was employed by Saia Motor Freight after 26 years. He enjoyed traveling with his family, photography, and spending time with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, and son. He will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he touched. Special thanks to Haydel Memorial Hospice for their love and support.

