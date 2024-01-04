Danette Louise Marks, 68, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on January 2, 2024.

As per her wishes, there will be no public services.

She is survived by her sister, Denise Fontenot and husband Carl; brother, Warren Marks Jr. and wife Norma; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Warren Marks Sr. and Margaret Ann Achee Marks; brother, Thomas Marks; grandparents, Frank and Alice Marks.

Danette loved traveling and meeting new people. You could always find her spending time with her friends at the Senior Center. Above all else, she loved her family. She had a heart of gold who will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.