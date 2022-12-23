Daniel “Dan” Foster

Daniel “Dan” Lee Foster, age 75, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Dan was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The service will begin at 1:00 p.m. with burial at a later date in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Dan is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Annette Ledet Foster; children, Dehron Foster (Henry Avery), Deitra Foster (companion David Geoffroy), Dawn Mayet, Ginger Leblanc (Ronnie), and Christina Prevost; grandchildren, Ryan Mayet, Morgan Pierce Domangue, Blake Prevost, and Reese Leblanc; brother, William “Billy” Foster (Annette); sister, Dianne Foster Blanchard (Al). He is also survived by his Terminix family that he loved dearly.

Dan is preceded in death by his parents, William Robert Foster Sr. and Gertie Boudreaux Foster.

Dan proudly stepped into on the role of patriarch of his family. He cherished the last 33 years working side-by-side with his brother at Terminix where his team became his extended family. He was passionate about LSU, cooking and his dog Bella. He loved fishing and hunting with this family, friends and relatives and was proud to pass on this tradition to his grandson Blake. As part of the U.S. Army, Dan served his country in Vietnam and continued his service in his community holding leadership positions such as, president of Houma-Terrebonne Rotary Club, president of Louisiana Pest Control Association, serving on the Louisiana Pest Control Commission, and on the boards of START Corporation and the Terrebonne General Foundation. Those that were lucky to know him will forever miss his playful sense of humor and incredible warmth. He greeted everyone with a handshake and smile that quickly turned into a hug or a kiss. His infectious laugh and heartfelt cooking will be missed at family gatherings, football games, and community events. May all of these admirable qualities continue to live in all that knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the START Corporation or the Rotary Foundation.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dan Foster.