Daniel Joseph Guidry, 85, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

He is survived by his son, Stephen Paul Guidry; daughter, Sharon Guidry Reynaud; sisters, Joy Guidry Daigre and Theresa Guidry Reeves (Bob); grandchildren, Hunter Reynaud, Matthew Reynaud, Stanley Guidry, Johnathan Guidry, and Aimee Guidry; great-grandchildren, Nathan Guidry, Randal Guidry, Brooklyn Guidry, Chloe Webb, Colton Ray, Dokota, and Bryanna.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Iris Bergeron Guidry; parents, Stanley Guidry and Dollmae Walker Guidry; son, Marc Daniel Guidry and wife, Cathy Marcel Guidry; daughter-in-law, Lisa Guidry; brother, Michael Guidry; sister, Linda Guidry Songe and husband, A J Songe.

Daniel worked till he retired as an Oilfield Salesman. He was a member of the Houma Shriners and Masons Club where he was a Grand Master. Daniel also loved fishing, hunting, boating, and Nascar.

