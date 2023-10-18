Daniel Mark Patterson, 54, a resident of Houma, passed away on October 15, 2023.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his mother, Christine Gyles; son, Luke Patterson; daughters, Emily McConathy, Brandi Chaisson, Hannah Patterson, Dannye Patterson; brother, Charles Patterson and wife Stacie; and sister, Shari Carr.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Patterson.

Daniel loved fishing and spending time at the camp. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him and loved him.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.