January 24, 1980 ~ April 9, 2022

Daniel Nelson Brothers, 41, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Gibson, LA passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

A private service will be held.

Memories of Daniel will forever remain in the hearts of his children, Daniel Brothers, Jr., Alayshia and Danica Brothers. One brother, Devin Johnson (De’Angela) and sister, Raxl Brothers-Jackson (Eric). Nieces, Adrienne Jackson and Liara Johnson. Nephew, Hayden Jackson.

Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Daniel G. Brothers and mother, Emelda Calloway.