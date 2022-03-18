May 18, 1968 – March 14, 2022

Daniel Norwood Landry, 53, a native of Houma and resident of Lafayette, passed away on March 14, 2022.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 18, 2022, from 9:30am to 11:30am, with the Mass of Christian Burial to start at 11:30am, at St. Bridget Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

He is survived by his daughters, Kyla Landry and Rikki Landry; mother, Christine Sonier Landry; brothers, Randy Landry and wife Tina and Joey Landry; nephew, Brock Landry; niece, Jenna Landry; great nieces, Emma Landry and Baylor Martinez; wife, Carla Dees Landry; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clevis Landry Jr.; grandparents, Chester Sonier, Bernice Sonier, Clevis Landry Sr., and Nancy Landry.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.