Daniel P. Crochet

1951 – 2021

Daniel “Joe” P. Crochet, 69, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on May 19, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda B. Crochet; daughter, Brandi Lyons; son, Chris Trahan; brother, Wayne Crochet; sister, Marjorie C. Bourg and Suzanne LeBlanc; grandchild, Connor Aedyn Lyons.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Nolan and Maria Lydia Malbrough Crochet; brothers, Gerald “Zeke” Crochet and Albert Crochet; sister, Janice Knoblock.

He played the guitar and keyboards and loved going to the beach. He shared his love of music with his family and friends and taught many of them how to play those instruments. He was always there, to help anyone who needed anything. He would always tell jokes and “Big Fish” stories, which his friends and family could not determine truth or fiction. He loved his life and his family. He will be dearly missed by his favorite people, Rhonda and Connor, who he would do anything for.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Journey Hospice and Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center, for the excellent care and compassion they provided to him.

Services are pending at this time.

