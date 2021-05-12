October 9, 1953 – May 11, 2021

Daniel J. Quick, 67, a native of Houma and resident of Gray, passed away on May 11, 2021.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Christian Assembly (1971 West Main, Schriever, LA, 70395) from 9:00 AM until funeral time. A religious service will take place at 11:00 AM at the church. Interment will take place in Grace Christian Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by his children, Sherry Portier (Dwayne), Daniel Quick Jr., Angie Roddy (Beady III), Albert Quick (Nicole); sister, Rose Quick; grandchildren, Dwayne Portier Jr., Dylan Portier, Kalie Martin, Daniel Levron III, Marine Private 1st Class Colin Levron, Abbiegail Achee, and Bethany Quick.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Lucille Picou Quick; brothers, Louis “L.J.” Quick Jr.; sisters, Patricia Authement and Gail Carlos; wife, Debra L. Quick.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.