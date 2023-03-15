Danielle Marie Samanie

March 15, 2023
March 15, 2023

Danielle Marie Samanie, 42 of Schriever, La, passed away on  March 13, 2023. The family will be hosting a Memorial service at a later date followed by a burial.

She is survived by  sons, Trey Daniel Holley (Kayla), and Brandon Joseph Scearce Jr, and her mother, Doris Ordoyne Samanie.


She is preceded in death by her father, Daniel Joseph Samanie and brother, Lyn Oliver Samanie.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

