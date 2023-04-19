Danny Charles DeHart, Sr., age 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Danny was a longtime resident of Dularge.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, April 21, 2023, beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, April 22, 2023, beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. With the service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Eloi Cemetery.

Danny is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Cheryl DeHart; sons, Danny DeHart, Jr. and wife Jammie, Wyatt DeHart and wife Kelly, Jake DeHart and wife Kelly; grandchildren, Celeste DeHart, Danny DeHart III “lil Danny”, Taylor, Mallory, Makayla, Addison, and Shelby DeHart; siblings, Shirley DeHart Daisy and companion Allen Marcel, Ellen Lovell and husband Vergis “Buddy”, Kathy McElroy and husband George, Serina Theriot and husband Danny, Leslie “DeDeBoy” DeHart and wife Raelyn, and Corey DeHart and wife Robin; brothers-in-law, Ricky DeHart and wife Melissa, Marty DeHart; sisters-in-law, Cherie DeHart and husband Wilber, Jr., and Renetta DeHart. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

Danny is preceded in death by his parents, Morris “Myse” DeHart, Sr. and Adeline DeHart; brother, Morris “Dukey” DeHart, Jr.; nephews, Toby Daisy, Shawn DeHart, and David Gros, Jr.; father-in-law, Charles V. DeHart; mother-in-law, Gertrude LaCoste DeHart.

Danny was an extraordinary man with a loving and compassionate heart. His family meant the world to him and he enjoyed working along side his sons. Anyone who knew Danny, knew he loved joking around and making people laugh. His personality was contagious and he never met a stranger. Danny left many footprints on his community’s heart, he will be missed by all who loved him. He leaves a beautiful legacy behind to be reunited with his family who passed before him. Danny was greeted with open arms by his Lord and Savior and to hear the words, welcome home my son.

