Danny Patrick Trosclair, 72, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Friday, October 13, 2023.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Wanda Trosclair; daughter, Darla Valiquette (Sam); sisters, Colida DuBois (George) and Rhonda Posperie (Wayne); brothers, Benny Trosclair (Caroline) and David Trosclair; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret Blanchard Trosclair and Earl Trosclair; sisters, Shirley Richard and Winnie Phillips; brothers, Brad Trosclair, Ronnie Trosclair, and Earl Trosclair, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Marion Trosclair.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 635 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma, LA from 5:00pm until 7:00pm and continues on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Houma, Louisiana from 9:00am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. The burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Houma, Louisiana.

The family would like to especially thank his doctors, medical team, and Hope Hospice for taking care of him.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.