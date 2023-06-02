Darien Paul Brunet

Darien “Lil D” Paul Brunet, 19, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on May 29, 2023.

Services are currently pending. Please check back at a later date for any updates.

He is survived by his mother, Chrystal Marie Brunet; father, Casey Paul Foret; brothers, Destrian Michael Brunet, Sebastian Sydni Solis Brunet; sisters, Samantha Jean Johnson-Foret, Izayela Chrystal Olivas-Brunet, Izayana Marie Allen-Brunet; grandparents, Derrell James Brunet Sr., Josie Ann Dupre and husband Earl Paul Dupre; Godmothers, Bonnie Lynn Brunet and Lillian Estelle Scott; Godfather, Derrell James Brunet Jr. and wife Quila Kate Brunet.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Morris Paul Foret Sr. and Gladys Jeannette Foret.

Darien was a lovable, jokester who was known to be a hard worker and loved his family greatly. He enjoyed fishing, spending his time with his bros, and his favorite words were “Bussin’ Bussin'”. He was a loving son, brother, and friend who will be missed by all who knew him and never forgotten.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.