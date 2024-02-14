Darrel Charles Theriot Sr., 64, a native of Houma and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on February 11, 2024.

As per his wishes, there will be no services.

He is survived by his children, Tiffany Theriot, Darrel Theriot Jr., and Michelle Theriot; grandchildren, Tylon, Gemma, and baby Theriot; sisters, Cheryl Theriot and Cindy Cameron.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Shirley Theriot; brothers, Larry Theriot, Ray Theriot; sisters, Marion Trosclair, Peggy Theriot, and Karen Lajaunie.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.