Darrell “Steve” Glenn Shriner, at the wonderful age of 67, a resident Houma, Louisiana, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, May 6, 2023. He was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana to Marie E. Hargraves Shriner and Charles Shriner, Sr.

Darrell is survived by his daughter, Mandy Lynn Shriner and her fiancé Timothy VanDyke of Paris, TN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Shriner, Sr., and Marie Hargraves Shriner.

Darrell had a huge heart that would go far and beyond to help his friends, family and even strangers. If you ever had the privilege of meeting him the lasting impression, he imprinted on your life was left for a lifetime. His genius-like charm made him his daughter’s hero. Just to tell you how much of a warm-hearted father he was to his daughter, Mandy was by teaching her how to feel and appreciate the music, from the rhythms to the words and meanings behind the lyrics, and every single aspect of the song being played. What that did for her was show her how valuable the little made the big picture and made the journey worth the effort! Priceless!

He was not into the funeral parade so to honor his life we will celebrate the way he wanted it to be, a fire and a buzz. Tuesday, May 9, 2023, the family will be having a gathering to celebrate Darrell’s life. For more information, please call or text Mandy, (731)-924-0584.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Darrell Shriner.