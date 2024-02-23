Darrell Wayne Merrifield, 79, a native Palacios, Texas for 12 years, a native of Larose, Louisiana for 40 years and a current resident of Liberty, Mississippi, passed away on February 19, 2024.

A Memorial Service will held on Saturday, February 24, 2024, in McComb, Mississippi at McComb First Assembly of God starting at 11:00am.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mae Bruce Merrifield; sons, Lonnie Merrifield (Annette), Darren Merrifield (Nicol), Sammuel Merrifield (Mary Jane), Josh Merrifield (Rhonda); daughter, Tina Merrifield Verrett (Timothy); grandchildren, Lauren Boudreaux (Joseph), Katie Boudreau (Alex), Bryttny Steele (Jonathan), Niki Picou (Dante), Nykalys Pasache (Laney), Holly Merrifield, Jayce Merrifield, Samatha Merrifield, Alex Merrifield, Alexis Merrifield, Makayla Merrifield; step-grandchildren, Jeremy, Jacob, Kyle, Kendellynn, Taylor, Colby, and Kora; and great-grandchildren, Allie, Anna, Luke, Felix, and baby Ella Grace on the way.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Darrell Thayer Merrifield and Eunice Pearl Taylor Merrifield; and his brother, Glen Merrifield.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.