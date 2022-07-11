Darry “Duck” LeBlanc

October 23, 1953 – July 8, 2022

Darry “Duck” A. LeBlanc, age 68, passed away Friday July 8, 2022. He was a native and longtime resident of Chauvin, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Wednesday July 13, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Elie Cemetery.

Duck is survived by his brothers, Eugene LeBlanc and wife Esmeralda, Dale LeBlanc; sisters, Shirley Guy, Caroline and husband John Benny Trosclair, Eunice “Sis” and husband Nick Cangelosi, Sandra and husband Kevin Hutchinson.

Duck is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Leblanc and Eunice LeBouef LeBlanc; brothers, Francis, Charles, Druis, Carroll, Alvin, Jr., Ronald, and his twin Barry “Duck” LeBlanc; sisters, Joyce LeBlanc DeHart, Rita Mae LeBouef, Kathy Ledet.

Duck was a hard worker and loved his job working for Mike St. Martin for 45 years. He also enjoyed going on vacation with his brother and spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.