Darryl Joseph Robichaux, 55, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:50 PM. He was born on March 6, 1968 in Thibodaux, Louisiana and was a resident there. He also resided in New Orleans for years before moving back to his home town many years ago.

He was creative in decorating and talented in carpentry. He helped a lot of people, after Hurricane Katrina, while living in New Orleans. Darryl had a kind heart and a fun loving personality. All who knew Darryl will miss him dearly.

He is survived by his brother, Brad Robichaux (Kim), sisters, Cyndi Robichaux, Angela Caillouet (Steve), Darlene Bertrand (Darroll), Monica Cormier (Tim), Tonya Robichaux and 15 nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joel Knight Robichaux and Lovell Percy Robichaux and nephew, Blake Cormier.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.