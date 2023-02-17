Darryl “Moose” Portier, 73, a lifelong resident of Chauvin, LA passed away peacefully Thursday, February 16, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Monday, February 20, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, LA from 10:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Military honors will held at 11:00 a.m. Burial to immediately follow in the church cemetery.

Darryl is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Joan Dubois Portier; children, Shane Portier (Jennifer), Amy Portier, and Sunny Portier; grandchildren, Aidan Portier, Isabella Portier, and Alyssa Portier; brothers, Nolan Portier, Jr. (Janice) and Craig Portier (Susan); sisters, Brenda Martin and Millie Freeman (Jerry); sister-in-law, Mary Dubois; numerous nieces and nephews; and his furry friends Luna and Harley.

He was preceded in death by his parents Nolan Portier, Sr. and Ora Portier Charpentier Simpson; brother-in-law, Ernest Dubois, IV; and nephew, Jamie Louviere.

Darryl was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all. Darryl served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a good provider for his family and worked in the oilfield for 40 years and retired from Chevron Texaco. Darryl enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and watching the New Orleans Pelicans and New Orleans Saints with family. He will be deeply miss by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions in Darryl’s memory to the American Cancer Society in order to rid the world of this horrible disease that he battled for six years.

The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Matherne, the doctors and nurses at Terrebonne General, Mary Bird Perkins, the staff of Bayou Home and Journey Hospice. Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Darryl “Moose” Portier.