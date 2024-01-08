Daunte Aldon Brown, 39, of Houma, passed away on January 3, 2024.

Visitation will be held Friday January 12th, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park starting at 9:00am until funeral service starting at 10:45am. A burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Gail Collins (Wilton), father, Dalton Brown (Carolyn);siblings, Latifah Robertson (Raymond), DaTeal Brown,China Anderson,Gailynn Collins, and Wilton Collins Jr.; grandmothers, Edna L. Cheatam Drane, Evangelist Augestine Kimble; sister, Porschia Brown; aunts, Shelia Drane, Bertha Johnson, Edna Cruze, Tracy Drane, and Artisha Kimble; uncles, Melvin, Harry and John Drane, and Aaron Kimble; great- aunts, Pastor Williemae Varnel, Annie Dunn, Samaria Castle,and Weader Wiggins; great- uncles, Thomas Varnel, and Clarence Carter.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Alton Ben Kimble and grandmother, Lilie Mae Brown.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.