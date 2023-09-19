Dave William Billiot, Sr., 78, a native of Pointe-Aux-Chenes and a resident of Houma, gained his angel wings on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at St. Ann Cemetery in Bourg.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Linda B. Billiot; children, Tynoa Marcel (Marcus Odom), Jackie Billiot (Tony Falgout), and Dave Billiot, Jr.; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Phillip Billiot and Emary Billiot; sisters, Yvonne Ferguson, Anna Lou Hernandez, and Jeannette Billiot; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his “grand-dogs”, Sassy Mae and Jimbo.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Leslee Anne Billiot; parents, Victor and Agnes Billiot; in-laws, Irvin and Cecile Babin; and siblings, Allen Billiot and Frances McGraw.

Dave’s loving wife Linda took care of him faithfully until the very end. The family would like to extend their thanks to his doctors and to his wonderful nurse Christy who looked after him with such great compassion and care. The family would also like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the efforts made by the first responders, Sheriff’s Department, and Fire Department.

