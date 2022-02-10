June 17, 1972 – February 6, 2022

Davey Breaux, 49, a native of Raceland and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 8:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery – Thibodaux, Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife Cabrini S. Breaux; step-son, Dash Granier, mother, Abigail Sevin Breaux, and father, Raymond Breaux; in-laws, Audrey Ordoyne Simon and David Simon; and numerous family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Leonise and Junius Breaux; Lucille and Claude Sevin.

He was a loving husband, step-father, and son. He was good hearted, kind and a friend to many. He was an avid fan of LSU and had 20+ years in the packing industry where he held multiple leadership positions. With a recent position held at NSU as Director of The Institute for Industry – Education Collaboration.

In Lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to St. Charles Borromeo, St. Charles, Catholic Church, in his honor. Where he and his wife were married and as a family they attended Sunday Mass.

