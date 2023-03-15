David A. Durel, 66, a native of Gretna and a resident of Houma, gained his angel wings on Monday, March 13, 2023. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Pamela Dickerson Durel; son, Blake Campiso; sister, Judith Bauman; and his canine companion, his Chloe Girl.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles, Sr. and Vera Durel; brother, Charles “Charlie-Boy” Durel, Jr. (Judy); and brother-in-law, Danny Bauman.

David will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, and a dear friend. He enjoyed fishing and everything outdoors, cooking, but most of all, he loved to spend time with his family and friends. David will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, but his family has comfort in knowing that he will be always watching over them.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time. Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.