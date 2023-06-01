David Anthony Robichaux, 71, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ann Marie Murchison Robichaux; mother, Hazel Duplantis Robichaux; two daughters, Christy (Troy) Griffin and Danielle Robichaux; brother, Barry (Stephanie) Robichaux; sisters, Suzzette Dupre, Debbie (Lee) Babin, and Pamela (Clyde) Prestenbach; grandchildren, Kayla Aucoin (Gaven Duplantis), Logan Aucoin, Emileigh Roberts, Lennox Tabor, and Livia Bergeron; and great-grandson, Dawson Duplantis.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eldred A. Robichaux; brother, Earl Robichaux; and sister, Tammy Robichaux Lirette; brother-in-law, Gene Dupre.

