David Brian Angbrandt

David “Dave” Brian Angbrandt, 61, a native of Port Huron, Michigan and resident of Terrebonne Parish, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2023.

He is survived by his father, Mel Angbrandt.

Dave was a unique, multi-faceted individual who enjoyed spending the majority of his life serving others in various locations throughout the United States. He was an avid reader, an outdoorsman, and spent time participating in various competitive activities. Dave was a conspiracy realist and a highly intelligent person who eagerly provided assistance and counsel to many. Dave will be dearly missed by all those who’s lives he touched.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

