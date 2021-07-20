David “Buckshot” Dobson

August 9, 1959 – July 14, 2021

David “Buckshot” Davis Dobson Sr., 61, a native of Monroe, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana was born on August 9, 1959 passed away on July 14, 2021.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 5pm to 9pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Dobson; sons, James (Tiny) Cain, Samuel (Tenicka) Dobson, David Dobson Jr.; daughter, Ethel (JJ) DeHart; ex son in law, Carlin DeHart Sr.; 18 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; two sisters; one brother; mother, Mary Dobson; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Doyle Dobson Sr.; daughter, Lisa Ann Dobson, mother-in-law, Anna C. Cain; sister-in-law, Linda Cain; nephew, William Turner; best friend, Richard E. Ainsworth.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.