David Duval Moore

David was called home to God on February 2, 2024. He was a native of Houma, La and resident of Ft. Oglethorpe, Ga. He was a generous and loving person who had a kind heart and soul. He was devoted to his children and his family and will be missed by those who knew him. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, swim and surf. He was gifted with great intellect and was a seeker of knowledge, philosophy and world religions and had the ability to truly understand even the most esoteric of meanings.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the memorial service at St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Houma, La at 10:30 AM Saturday, February 10, 2024.

He is survived by his wife, Charlie Lou “Carla” Moore; daughter, Bonnie Grace Moore; sons, David C. Moore, Phoenix Moore; father, Charles D. Moore; mother, Charlene D. Barker; stepfather, Richard H. Barker III; brothers, Charles D. Moore, William Timmons Moore, John D. Moore; special partner and friend, Frances Pellegrin; and the Barker family stepbrothers and sisters.