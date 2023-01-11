David Eugene Cloud, Jr.

David Cloud, Jr., age 50, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was a longtime resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, beginning at 2:00 p.m. until the Liturgy of the Word Service at 4:00 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date.

David is survived by his children, Kristil Cloud and companion Divine Martin, Dylan Cloud and spouse Jimmy DeRoche, and Brett Cloud; granddaughter, Rya Martin; grandmother, Dolores Cloud; father, David Cloud, Sr. and wife Theresa Cloud; stepbrother, Jared Maronge; half-sister, Caitlyn Cloud; half-brother, Patrick Cloud. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

David is preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Cathy and Tommy Hebert; half-brother, Monte Dale Hancock; grandparents, Robert Cloud, Darrell Hancock and Anna Hancock Cain.

David was a caring and loving man who loved his family and friends dearly. He will be missed by all who knew him, may he rests in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of David Cloud, Jr.