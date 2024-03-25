David Ira Ledet , 74, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 11:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm.

He is survived by his sisters, Patrice Ledet Delatte (Stephen) and Monique Ledet Castrillo; and many extended family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira Joseph Ledet and Marguerite Crosland Ledet.

The family would like to thank Dr. Patrick Walker and his staff, Emily Irvin, NP, as well as the staff at Chateau Terrebonne Nursing Home, especially Lucretia, Tonya, Mindy, Ms. Elise, Trixie, Martha, Mr. Jared, and the Recreational staff. The family would also like to thank the staff at Terrebonne General, especially Megan Bergeron, as well as the staff at AMG Specialty Hospital for making him comfortable in his last days. Lastly, the family would like to extend and heartfelt thank you to David’s angels, Joann Williams, Arianne Naquin, John Breaux, Raymond Breaux, and Michael Buquet.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Louisiana Right to Life in David’s name and memory.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.