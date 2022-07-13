December 28, 1961 – July 10, 2022

David J.Pitre Sr., 60, a lifelong resident Houma, passed away on July 10, 2022.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home in Gray, LA. from 9:00am – 12:00pm

He is survived by his Wife, Angela Guidry Pitre Sons, David Pitre Jr.( Fiancée Kacie Galtier), Tyler Guidry (Michelle); Mother-in-law, Emelie Guidry; Niece, Donna and Godson, Donald Bourg; Aunt, Anna Bourg; Cousin, Francine Bourg; Godmother, Anna Durpe.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, Eugene and Betty Bourg Pitre; Grandparents, Nolan “Shawee” J. and Rita Bourg; Uncle, Donald Joseph Bourg, Sr., father-in-law, Emmanuel Guidry, Brother-in-law, Craig “Turtle” Dupre.

David “Big Daddy D”, lived for his love of wrestling, fur babies and playing cards with his ole baldheaded friend Scott and his wife Laura. He was a volunteer fireman with the East Houma Fire Department, the owner of Pitre’s Cab Company. He was very proud to be in the “”Wrestling Business” and lived for camping. He adored and loved his wife with the utmost passion!

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family.