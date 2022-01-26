David Joseph Borne

November 30, 1946 – January 26, 2022

David Borne, 75, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on January 26, 2022.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until 11:00 am . The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

He is survived by his son Brad Borne (Jesslyn); daughter, Holly Cantrell(Brian); grandchildren, Lauren and Micha Cantrell; brother, Richard Borne(Carolyn), sister Barbra Lirette (Earl); and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Hilda Borne; brothers, Edward Borne, Robert Borne and Kerry Borne.

David was a man of God, and an Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam. He loved his LSU Tigers, fishing and golf. David will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

