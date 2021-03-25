David Joseph Champagne, age 99, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday March 13, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. David was a native of Theriot and a longtime resident of Houma.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Bernadette catholic church in Houma, LA at a later date.

He is survived by his daughter, Sylvia (Jim) Mays of Luling, TX; sons David (Carolyn) Champagne of Crossville, TN; Aaron (Debbie) Champagne of Thibodaux, LA and Errol (Jennica) Champagne of Houma, LA. His grandchildren Adam and Rhett Mays, Amber (Paul) Airth, Ross (Ashley) Champagne, Laura (Shawn) Leblanc; Tara (Jude) Leblanc; Amanda (Yimin) Shei, Shannon Coyne, Ryan (Carly) Coyne, Job (Marie) Champagne, Jesse (Jessica) Champagne, Jonah (Catherine) Champagne, John (Elizabeth) Champagne, Sarah, James, Joseph, Grace and Noah Champagne. Great grandchildren: Fallyn, Rylee, Hope, Jonathan, Joshua, Nathan, Aubrey, Jude, Natalie, Jamin, Noelle, Caleb, Mason, Austin, Adelaide, Jamison, Asa, Jacob, Simon, Julien, Gideon, Remy and one on the way.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years Elsie Mary Champagne, parents Jean and Eleanor Champagne; brothers Irvan (Rosalie), Winston and Hurtis Champagne and great granddaughter Madeline Champagne.

David was a parishioner of St. Bernadette catholic church and was a 3rd degree Knight of Columbus member council 7355. David was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved his family and enjoyed playing pedro with his brothers, children and especially grandchildren. David worked many years as a commercial tire salesman. His integrity, ethical values and great personality made him very successful as a salesman. David enjoyed tending to his yard and taking long walks with his wife. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

David will be missed dearly by his family but he leaves this world behind to take his final walk with his wife in heaven. He now rests in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.