David Joseph “Dave” Chaisson, Jr.

September 7, 1933 – May 18, 2022

David J. “Dave” Chaisson, Jr., 88, a native of Chauvin and a resident of Bourg, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 20, 2022, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg from 9:00 am until The Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in the church’s cemetery.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Mary P. Chaisson; daughters, Kim Chaisson Cook and Becky Chaisson; grandchildren, Jarrod (Heidi) Cook, Ryan Cook, Alex (Toni) Cook, and Jamie (Ricky) Guy; 8 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; two special nieces, Cynthia “Cindy” Trosclair and Angela “Angie” Talbot; nephew, Chris Ruiz; and grand-dogs, Ellie Mae and Eli Manning.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dave Chassion, Sr. and Leola Blanchard Chassion; and his first grandson, Christopher “Chris” Lee Cook.

Dave, Jr. was a man who will forever be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He would be found tending to his yard and garden beds, and making everyone around him laugh and smile with his jokes. He was a proud veteran, serving in the US Army, and he was an usher at St. Ann Catholic Church. His fondest memory was traveling the USA with his wife and spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, but his family has comfort in knowing that he is resting in peace.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Joseph Hospice, Dr. William “Bill” St. Martin and his staff, and the nurses and staff at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank his neighbors, Charles, James, and Lisa for all their help whenever it was needed.

In lieu of flowers, donations for masses can be given to St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg, in his name and memory.