David Joseph Hebert, 73, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 6:13am. David was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 9:00pm and continue Monday, May 1, 2023, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. A Liturgy of the Word will begin on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Chauvin Funeral Home. Burial will follow services at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

David is survived by his loving family; his wife of fifty years, Vicki Von Senden Hebert; children, Michael Hebert and wife Michele, Mary Hebert; four loving step grandchildren, and five loving step great-grandchildren; siblings, Terry Hebert, “Buddy” Hebert.

David is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Betty Cunningham Hebert; sister, Paula Hebert Bergeron; one step great-grandchild.

David was an Army Veteran who proudly served in the Vietnam War and time in Korea, following the Korean War. David was also a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars VFW Post #3700.

David was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. He loved to cook jambalaya for his family and friends and sharing 10oz Budweisers. He enjoyed his vacations with family, especially their thirteen cruises and travels across the country.

David was the proud co-owner with his brothers of H&P Sheetmetal. David devoted forty-three years of serving the community before his retirement in 2015.

David will be dearly missed by his many family and friends; never forgotten and always loved.

The family would like to thank Dr. Russell Henry, nurses and staff for their love and care given to David and family.

