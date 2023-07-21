David L. White

David L White ” Bean”, 72, of Houma, passed away on  July 11, 2023.


No services will be held at this time.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Rogers White; Daughters, Toby Anne Bennett, Christie Lynn White and Candy White Sikes; sister, Jessica Johnson; grandchildren, Melissa White, Devin Short, Kayla Suire and great-grandchild, Jace Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Inez White; grandson, Brandon White and great grandson, Jayden Johnson.


Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

