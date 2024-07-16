David Lawrence Cenac

David “Dave” Lawrence Cenac, 69, passed away on July 3, 2024. David was a resident of Chauvin, LA.

Family and Friends are invited to St. Ann’s Catholic Church for a time of fellowship on Saturday, July 20, 2024 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM with a Liturgy Catholic Service at 10:30 AM.

David is survived by his three children; Monique Cenac, Kellie Cenac, Nicholas Cenac and wife Courtney; his grandchildren; Alexis, Camryn, Gavin, Aiden, Emma, Jaxon, Della and two great grandchildren; Charlotte and Iris

Dave is preceded in death by his parents John and Lillias “Lee” Cenac; his brother Thomas Cenac, and granddaughter Jade.

Dave was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and gardening. He loved his chickens and caring for them daily!

The family would like to thank Fresenius and staff for their love and support shown to the family.