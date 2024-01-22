David Lynn Burton, 72, a native of Centralia, Illinois and resident of Houma, LA passed away on January 18, 2024.

Private services were held.

He is survived by his children, Chad Burton (Catina), Scott Burton, and Linda B. Coulon (Kevin); sister, Karen Nichols; grandchildren, Jacob Burton, Aaron Burton, Landry, Cameron and Peyton Coulon.

He is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Bettye Poindexter Burton.

He was a loving father, grandfather and friend to many.

Samart Funeral Home, of Houma is in charge of arrangements.