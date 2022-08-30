David “Mack” Usey

David “Mack” Philip Usey, 73, died Friday, August 12, 2022 at 6:00 PM. Born November 21, 1948 he was a resident of Bastrop, LA and native of Thibodaux, LA.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Cemetery.

He is survived by his sisters, Christine Usey Studer, Debra Usey; brother, Gary Usey; grandchildren, Alex and Abbie Usey.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Hortense “Lou” Usey, Sr.; brother, Sidney Usey, Jr., and his only child, son, Jy Usey.

Mack was a graduate of Nicholls State University and veteran of the United States Army.