David Paul Cunningham, 43, died Sunday, January 30, 2022. Born July 6, 1978 he was a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

He is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Karla Oubre Cunningham; daughter, Kyla Cunningham; parents, Cindy Thornton Broussard and Bill Broussard; siblings, Jeff (Belinda) Cunningham, Trisha (Darrin) Burson, Teri (Derrick) Breaux and numerous nieces and nephews; mother in law, Susan Folse Oubre.

He is preceded in death by his father in law, Mervin “Castro” Joseph Oubre, Jr.; nephew, Brock Larisey; grandparents, Yvonne Robichaux Thornton and Harold Milo Thornton; uncles, Ronnie and Mark Thornton; brother in law, Dr. Jeff Larisey.

He loved his job as a boat captain.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.