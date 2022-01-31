David Paul Cunningham

Glenn Bergeron
January 30, 2022
Faye E. McBroom
January 30, 2022

July 6, 1978 January 30, 2022



David Paul Cunningham, 43, died Sunday, January 30, 2022. Born July 6, 1978 he was a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

He is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Karla Oubre Cunningham; daughter, Kyla Cunningham; parents, Cindy Thornton Broussard and Bill Broussard; siblings, Jeff (Belinda) Cunningham, Trisha (Darrin) Burson, Teri (Derrick) Breaux and numerous nieces and nephews; mother in law, Susan Folse Oubre.

He is preceded in death by his father in law, Mervin “Castro” Joseph Oubre, Jr.; nephew, Brock Larisey; grandparents, Yvonne Robichaux Thornton and Harold Milo Thornton; uncles, Ronnie and Mark Thornton; brother in law, Dr. Jeff Larisey.



He loved his job as a boat captain.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Bonnie Rushing
Bonnie Rushing

Related posts

January 30, 2022

Frankie Connely

Read more