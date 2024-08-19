David Paul Gros, 63, died Saturday, August 17, 2024. Born December 9, 1960 he was a native and resident of Chackbay, Louisiana.

He is survived by by his parents, Joseph and Corrine Gros; son, Dane Gros; brother, Carl Gros; nephews, Blaize and Colby Gros; great niece, Emmaleigh Gros and a host of family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Eddie and Irene Clement; paternal grandparents, Alvin A. Gros and Eunice Clement Gros; brother, Dale “Mule” Gros and nephew, Brody Gros.

He was an avid gardener and a proud U.S. Navy veteran.

In honor of wishes, there will be no services.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.