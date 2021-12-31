August 25, 1967- December 31, 2021

Dawn Marie Guy, age 54, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, December 31, 2021. She was a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Bayou Blue, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

Dawn is survived by her loving husband of 17 years, Wilton “Will” Guy, Jr.; her son, Derick Romero (Hope); her father, Louis “LJ” Theriot, Jr. and mother Pat Theriot; her step children, Nicole Guy LeBlanc and Jonathan Guy (Savannah); her granddaughter, Adelynn Naquin; her sister, Jill Hebert (Bryan); niece, Megan Boquet (Aubree Bourg) and nephew, Trey Bagley (Morgan).

Dawn is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Louis J. Theriot, Sr. and Clothile LeBoeuf Theriot; maternal grandparents, Luby Pellegrin and Gladys Guidry Pellegrin.

Dawn was a loving mother and wife. She lived a selfless life, always taking care of everyone. She adored her three fur babies, GiGi, Peppy, and Rosco. Her laughter was infectious, and she had a special way of making everyone feel loved. She could often be found at your local Goodwill or garage sale. To know her was to love her. Some would say she was the strongest person they know. The memory of her will live on in all that she has met. Dawn lived a vibrant, happy life, and she will be missed terribly by all.

The family would like to send a special thanks to all of the CCU staff at Thibodaux Regional Health Systems, especially all of her nurses for their compassion and excellent patient care. Dawn truly loved each and everyone of them.

