December 30, 1974 – May 29, 2022

Dawn Marie Pledger, 47, a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Choctaw, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

She is survived by her life-long partner, Ronald Martin, Jr.; and siblings, Terry Pledger, Michael Pledger, and Sonia Patterson.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Roland Martin, Damien Martin, and Ronald Martin III; parents, Voland Gene Pledger and Jennifer M. Pledger; and brother, Roland Pledger.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this difficult time. The family would also like to thank everyone that donated to help with funeral expenses.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home’s Crowdfunding to help pay for funeral expenses. Donations can also be received by calling the office at Samart Funeral Home or walk-in.