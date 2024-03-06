July 31, 1938 — March 6, 2024

Deacon Douglas Joseph Authement, born July 31, 1938, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.



Family and friends are invited to a visitation in his honor on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral from 10:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Burial to follow at St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Doug was married to Una Rhodes on June 3, 1958. Surviving him are his children, Amy Catherine Authement, Lynn Alison Waalk (Randy), Dr. Chris Allen Authement (Brandi) and Kathy Marie McCuen; and his brother, John Authement and wife Michelle; grandchildren, Brian and Brent Falgout, Britney Callais (Micheal), Courtney McCuen, Glenn McCuen, Kami Bourgeois and Kati Authement; great-grandchildren, Nyla Champagne, Zayden Falgout, Caleb Falgout, Cruz Callais, Alayna McCuen, Kole and Parker Elsner, and Landry Rose Falgout.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Junius and Louise Hebert Authement; sister, Barbara Bennett (Danny); brother, Norman Authement (Marlene), nephew, Richard Authement; grandparents, Modeste Rhodes, Gustave Authement, Exelena Babin, and Henry Hebert.

Doug attended high school at Terrebonne High and graduated from Vandebilt Catholic High. He received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Nicholls State College in May of 1962. He received his Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Houston in 1963 and passed the Texas Bar Exam that same year. He was Tribune of Delta Theta Phi Law Fraternity, and Senior Class President. He was chosen to represent his fraternity at its 33rd biennial convention held in Dallas. He served as a Judge on the Honor Court. He studied for the Louisiana Bar Exam while working with the Law Firm of Ellender, Wright, and Wurzlow. That Bar Exam was passed in 1965. He also practiced with his high school friend, Thomas Cenac in the Ledet Insurance building at the time of the downtown gas explosion.

Doug built his building on Park Avenue Downtown and practiced law there for over fifty years until his retirement. He was awarded the Elton Darcey Lifetime Achievement Award from the Terrebonne Parish Bar Association on May 17, 2007.

Throughout his years he was involved in many civic organizations, helping wherever he could. At his core he loved helping people. He loved his church from the time of his youth, he felt a calling on his life. He entered the Seminary when he was a teenager but was unable to continue because of illness. He gave God his second “yes” when he was ordained a Permanent Deacon on December 2, 1989, after years of attending classes at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans. The New Orleans Permanent Diaconate then opened spaces for other men in our area to study in their program. Many deacons were ordained thereafter.

He began his Diaconate service at Maria Immacolata Church where he served under Bishop Boudreaux and Fr. Richard Hemenway. He kept the parish going in many ways even after the death of his pastor. Later Bishop Sam Jacobs transferred him to St. Francis de Sales Cathedral where he served for many years. Enjoying every moment of it.

On June 1, 2005, under Bishop Sam Jacobs, his fellow deacons appointed him their Director of the Permanent Diaconate for our Diocese. With the Bishop’s agreement Doug wholeheartedly undertook that role. With Bishop Sam’s approval, Doug initiated and created a formation program for local men to discern and if felt called to service they could attend courses presented to them on the weekends given by Seminary Teachers and local Priests with the hope of eventually becoming Ordained Permanent Deacons. This program was very successful.

After many illnesses, he retired in 2018, as Director of the Permanent Diaconate. This was one of his most difficult life changes. He gave over 25 years of love and help to the World of Hope Foundation, helping with the members’ spiritual formation at their meetings and conferences, offering legal advice and embracing their selfless members.

Doug had a very full and active life. His life is a testimony of what love, faith and trust in God can bring into a life.