Deacon Gerald Rivette, Sr.

July 24, 1934 – May 8, 2021

Deacon Gerald J. Rivette, Sr., age 86, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021. He was born in Hockley, Texas, native of Houston, Texas and current residence of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, May 14, 2021 beginning at 8:30AM with a recitation of the Rosary beginning at 10:00AM. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Bernadette Catholic Church at 11:00AM with burial to follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.

Deacon Gerald is survived by his sons, Gerald Joseph Rivette, Jr. and companion Debbie, Christopher James Rivette and wife Sabrea; daughters, Karen Sue Musacchia and husband Ricky, Rebecca Lynn Thurlo and husband Steven, Frances Diane Yeates and husband Eric, Sandra Marie Helmuth; grandchildren, Kenny Holland and wife Kali, Chase Musacchia and wife Courtney, Shannon Ainsworth and husband William, Blaine Musacchia and wife Logan, Lisa Boynton and husband John Neal, Steven Thurlo, Hunter Yeates and wife Jaely, Tanner Yeates, Shelby Kendrick, Josh Passons and wife Miranda, Darren Horn and wife Kristen, Cooper Catalanotto, Mark Rogers, Jr., Angie, Joseph, Matthew, and Amy Rogers; and blessed with seventeen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his church community that he loved and adored and his dog, Snow.

Deacon Gerald is preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and mother of his children, Frances Helen Flaherty Rivette; 2nd wife, Laura Jennett “Mike” Conner Rivette; who participated and supported his journey as a Deacon; parents, Isidore “Judge” Rilius Rivette and Daisey Marie Henry Rivette; brothers, Harold and Thomas Rivette; daughter-in-law, Leslie Andrews Rivette.

Deacon Gerald was a loving and kind man who blessed many. He loved his family dearly and adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Deacon Gerald was a longtime parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, served as a Facility Manager at the Church. He also served as a faithful Deacon since his ordination in 2006. Deacon Gerald offered his service beyond his call of duty, he serviced the ill at the hospital, communion at the nursing homes, baptisms and wedding including his own family. He was also a fourth degree Knights of Columbus Member and Past Grand Knight. He worked for many years with Michelin Tire Company and retired as a Terminal Tire Manager. Anyone who knew Deacon Gerald, knew he was a true fan of the Houston Astros. Deacon Gerald was a very talented man and known for his woodworking skills and being the patriarch of the immediate and extended family and a true friend to many. He enjoyed traveling and RV life. Deacon Gerald paved his way with the Lord’s word to his Heavenly Kingdom with many good deeds and an open heart. He is now reunited with his family who passed before him and rest in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

The family would like thank St. Bernadette’s staff and community for their abundance of love shown to Deacon Gerald throughout the years.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Knights of Columbus of St. Bernadette Catholic Church.

