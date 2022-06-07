Deanna K Dufrene

September 24, 1938 – June 4, 2022

With great sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, Deanna Knight Dufrene. She was born September 24, 1938 and passed away on June 4, 2022 at the age of 83.

Family, friends, and colleagues are invited to attend the visitation from 9:00AM to 11:00 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial from 11:00 to noon on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Thibodaux, LA. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her brother Godfrey J. Knight; her children Nadine D. Dyer, Kelly J. Dufrene (Penny), Nanette D. Hebert, Kendall P. Dufrene (Karen), Natalie D. Lanier (Walt), Kerby J. Dufrene; grandchildren Kacy D. Bourgeois, Blane M. Dufrene (Danielle), Shane A. Dufrene, Christopher M. Hebert, Jonathan M. Hebert, Timothy M. Hebert, Cortney M. Dufrene, Bret M. Dufrene, Tori D. Naquin (Dane), Ellie G. Dufrene, Felix W. Lanier, William D. Lanier, Kirsten T. Dufrene, Alaina J. Dufrene; great grandchildren Taiden A. Dyer, Kolston M. Williams, Reid J. Bourgeois, Geovanni P. Pravata, Layla M. Pravata, Mae Anna M. Hebert, Lee Anna M. Hebert, Hunter W.C. Lapeyrouse.

She was preceded in death by her father Bennie O. Knight, mother Julie H. Knight, sister Noella K. Stewart, former husband Venice F. Dufrene, former husband Reiner G. Ritter, son-in-law Glynn M. Hebert.

She graduated from Thibodaux High School in 1956. She received her Associate Degree for Office Systems Technology from Louisiana Technical College in 1993. She worked for the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office as a Clerk and Police Social Services Program Assistant for 23 years and retired in 2021 at the age of 82.

She was a loving, caring, devout mother, grandmother, great grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, baking, traveling, fishing, coaching and watching sports. Her strong faith, love of God, passion for prayer, and sweet, beautiful smile made her a beacon of light for others.