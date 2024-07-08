Debbie Babin LaJaunie, 52, a resident and native of Houma, passed away on July 3, 2024.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry LaJaunie Jr.; three daughters, Ariel, Jade, and Alyssa LaJaunie; grandchildren, Alexander, Abigail, and Adalyn LaJaunie; father, Donald Babin Jr.; one sister, Dawn Babin Luke and fiancée Kenneth Barker; two brothers, Donnie Babin, Eugene Marcel and wife Amanda Marcel; mother in law, Martha Ray; three sister in laws, Tabitha and her husband Randall Beebe, Samantha LaJaunie, and Angie Garcia; three brother in laws, Roger and his wife Becky Webb, Paul Verdin, and Wallace LaJaunie; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Gage LaJaunie; mother, Della Pitre Babin; and father in law, Jerry LaJaunie Sr.

Debbie lived for her kids and her grandkids. She was a dedicated member of the Twisted Sistas float. She loved her LSU football and everyone that knew her loved her. She was larger than life herself. She was a mother to anyone who needed one, and she took you for who you were. Debbie was the life of any party and she will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.