Deborah “Debbie” Sellers Rose, 65, died Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 11:11 AM. Born December 26, 1958 she was a native of Blountstown, Florida and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her husband, Gordon Rose; children, Ashley Rose, Kristen Cancienne (Roy “Bud”); grandchildren, Emma and Nathan Cancienne; siblings, Frances Fant (Gene), Connie Bivin (Larry), Johnny Sellers (Jonnie), Jerry Sellers (Shirley).

She is preceded in death by her parents, J.D. Sellers and Loriner Whitehead Sellers; siblings, Margaret Conseco, Barbara Alford, Dianne Chapman, Dale Sellers, Sr.

The family would like to thank Dr. Robichaux, the staff of Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute, Ochsner Main Campus and Hope Hospice.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.